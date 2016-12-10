English elocution competition held at RIS

Nashik: The inter-house English elocution competition was held for Grade 3 to Grade 10 students at Rasbihari International School.

Class-wise competition was conducted for Grade 3 to Grade 5, whereas competition was conducted group-wise for secondary section i.e. Group A for Grade 6 to Grade 7 and Group B for Grade 8 to Grade 10.

“Originality, organization of ideas, insight into subject, clarity, right pause, pronunciation, voice modulation, body language and grammatical convention” were the criteria for the judgement.

Elocution was based on self-composed content. Competitions were judged by Salomi Roy, a English Language teacher of K N Kela school for Primary section and Suhasani Jadhav for Secondary section.

The winners for the competition were: Grade 3:- First – Saee Jadhav (Ruby House), Second – Saloni Nikam (Topaz House); Grade 4:- First – Asmi Gujarathi (Emerald House), Second – Aayusha More (Ruby House); Grade 5:- First – Aditya Mhasane (Ruby House), Second – Madhavi Deore (Topaz House); Grade 6 to 7:- First – Rohit Malode (Topaz House), Second – Shraddha Malode (Sapphire House); Grade 8 to 10:- First – Aarya Sarda (Topaz House), Second – Gayatri Dhikale (Emerald House).

School Principal Bindu Vijaykumar COO K D Singh, teachers and other staff members congratulated students for their success.