Burger King opens its flagship outlet in Nashik

Nashik: Nashik is all set to get a taste of the Whopper as BURGER KING®, the American burger chain renowned for its wide variety of veg and non-veg menu offerings and flame grilled burgers, has launched its first flagship store in the city.

The store, located at Thakkers Majesty, College Road, Nashik, is Burger King’s 72ndstore in India.

With the opening of this outlet, BURGER KING® now operates 72 restaurants across India, across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Karnal, Rajpura, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Jaipur.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Rajeev Varman, CEO, BURGER KING®India said,“The launch of our outlet in Nashik is the first of many to follow, as we strengthen our footprint in Maharashtra.Burger King, especially our signature style of Whoppers, has been well-loved by customers across India and we are happy to serve our much loved burgers to the people of Nashik.

“At Burger King we bring together our global expertise and in-depth knowledge of local taste and preferences to develop and offer products that are truly Indian and suit the local tastes.

India is a diverse market and this is why we have created an entirely new menu for India. We have 6 vegetarian patties made from entirely different base materials, six options in chicken and one with mutton.

The vegetarian and non-vegetarian mix of products is 50:50. We did not carry products from abroad but carried concepts and the cooking platform and ethos that BURGER KING® is known for to provide our guests with a unique burger experience,”he added.