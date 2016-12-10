Training about ‘cashless’ transactions given to officials

Nashik: Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune provided trainning to district administration officials about PayTM and various apps.

Guidance about cashless transactions was provided through video conferencing in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chief secretary Swadhin Kshatriya was also present.

Following appeal by PM Narendra Modi, the state government has taken a step to cashless transactions through Maha-Wallet. Various types of facilities will be provided to citizens through Mahaonline centre and Aaple Sarkar urban facility centre as its next step.