Ashoka College organises research–poster competition

Nashik:A research poster competition was organised at Ashoka Center for Business and Computer studies, Nashik. Research Poster competition was a good platform to show the talent in innovation and new ideas of the students. The students were asked to prepare a poster of their work and present it in the competition.14 groups participated in the competition.

The projects like Cyborg, Genealogies, and Counselling Web site, EMI Wedding, Handy Washing Machine, Soil Moisture Detector and Controller etc were in the competition.

Dr. Sahebrao Shinde, Principal, CMCS College evaluated the research posters of the students. The research poster competition was organised to prepare students to participate in Avishkar -2016 a Zonal level research competition organised by SPPU, Pune.

Khyati Sawant and Pooja Mojad of SY BCs got the first prize for the project titled ‘LPG Leakage Detector’.

Sheetal Gaidhani and Apurva Dighe of SY BCS got the second prize for the project titled ‘Soil Moisture meter with Automatic Sprayer’ and Rupal Karpe and Anjali Kokate of FY BCA got the third prize for the project titled ‘Eco friendly Washing Machine’.

Dr. Shinde concluded the competition by admiring students’ projects, presentation skill. He also congratulated the winning students. The workshop was organised by Arc co-ordinator Savita Dhawale, Yogesh Marathe and Savita Nair.

Chairman of Ashoka Education foundation Ashok Katariya, administrator Dr. Wasudev Bhende, director Dr. Rajendra Takale and Principal Dr. Archana Ghatule congratulated the winners.