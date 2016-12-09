Mayor, NMC group leaders to meet CM

Nashik : On the backdrop of ongoing drive against illegal shrines in the state after directives of the Supreme Court, there were discussions in NMC General Body Meeting yesterday over a policy decision regarding razing of illegal shrines in gardens and residential colonies in the city.

Following the discussions, Mayor Ashok Murtadak decided to meet the Chief Minister and to convey the sentiments of NMC members to him through a letter.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna made it clear in the House that he cannot comment on this matter as it is under judicial consideration.

The GBM which was adjourned on Wednesday (Dec. 7) was held under Mayor Ashok Murtadak in thepresence of the Municipal Commissioner.

The town secretary started to read the subjects which were on the agenda, but corporators demanded their approval without reading all the subjects. Accordingly, the Mayor approved proposals of the corporators as per rule.

Before discussions on the motion filed by Shiv Sena regarding illegal shrines, the Mayor asked for the discussion to beld without disrespecting the court.

After the motion was read, Shiv Sena group leader Ajay Boraste demanded that administration should give clarifications about this. While clarifying this, Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde informed about court decision and order of the state government.

He also made it clear that he could not make any comment on this as it was under judicial consideration. As corporators were not satisfied over this, he stated the same again.

Boraste then informed, “Our objection is on the survey conducted before the drive.” He also stated that the enthusiasm which is being shown during this drive, was needed to be shown during action against the scrap market. Dinkar Patil alleged that survey was conducted under pressure by the then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam and demanded to give information about the way to construct the temple. Replying to this assistant director (town planning) Akash Bagul said there is no provision about this in DCPR.

Clarifying this, the Municipal Commissioner informed that answer would be given after legal verification about this. Answer will be given in writing regarding temple construction on private land, he added.

Sanjay Chavan, Shivaji Chumbhale, Prakash Londhe, Sambhaji Moruskar, Shashikant Jadhav, Saleem Shaikh, Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, Shivaji Sahane and house leader Surekha Bhosale took part in the discussions.