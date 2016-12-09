Permission for new constructions: NGT relaxes its rules, conditions

Nashik: Objecting over functioning of the NMC manure project, National Green Tribunal had laid down terms and conditions regarding permissions to new and old constructions in jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation. It relaxed them yesterday.

The NGT made it clear that these rules and conditions will now be applicable only to large projects more than 20,000 square metres. With this, the way is clear for permissions which are delayed since last 13 months. Developers and citizens have got relief with this decision. The way is also clear for delayed revenue of the NMC.

Developers and citizens have got relief with this decision. The way is also clear for delayed revenue of the NMC.

The farmers from Pathardi area had filed an application with the NGT regarding the NMC manure project in the area. While declaring its decision on November 9, 2015, the NGT had ordered the NMC to stop giving permissions to new constructions and to give conditional permission for old constructions. Conditions like starting an STP, starting a

Conditions like starting an STP, starting a vermicompost project and planting five trees each for those who are residing in flats were laid down by the NGT while giving the permission to new constructions. Strong disappointment was expressed over the condition to plant five trees per person who are residing in the flats.

Many projects in the city were delayed as completion certificates were not issued without fulfilling this condition. As a result, construction sector came to a standstill and loan supply from the banks also stopped. Developers and consumers were in great difficulty. All businesses related to the construction sector like Architects,

As a result, construction sector came to a standstill and loan supply from the banks also stopped. Developers and consumers were in great difficulty. All businesses related to the construction sector like Architects,

Developers and consumers were in great difficulty. All businesses related to the construction sector like Architects, supply of labour, brick kiln, colouring, cement, steel, sand and hardware were affected by the decision. Overall, there was

Overall, there was effect on development works in the city.

Taking into account this situation, the then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam had started to give conditional permission since March 1, 2016, abiding by the terms and conditions. Many developers took permissions as per this.

Following relaxations of the terms and conditions, the developers and businessmen who are dependent on this are happy.

Following decision of the NGT earlier and terms and conditions laid down by it, the NMC had decided to privatise the manure project and handed it over to an agency. The work in first phase has been started. It also started to plant 21,000 saplings in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna had provided impetus to the manure project work and planting of saplings. It was expected that there would be some relief from the NGT due to this.

Overall on this backdrop, hearing over the review petition took place before NGT justice Javed Rahim and Ajay Deshpande, yesterday.

Executive engineer of town planning department Sanjay Ghuge and Bajirao Mali tabled documents and photographs related to functioning of the manure project. An affidavit assuring to start the manure project with its full capacity and will functionlise was also tabled by the NMC.

After this hearing, the NGT relaxed all its terms and conditions regarding permission to the constructions. In this way, the way is clear to give permissions for the constructions which are delayed since last 13 months.