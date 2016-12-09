Paytm to complete 2 billion transactions this year: CEO Sharma

Bengaluru: On its way to complete two billion transactions this year surpassing its own expectations, Digital payments platform Paytm yesterday said it aims to become universal payments app across every bank account.

The company also said it aspires to enter the US market in the long run as it sees an opportunity there. “Today Paytm is on the way to complete 2 billion transactions this year.

I personally did not expect 2016 toend on such number. Our numbers are at 2 billion transactionsthis year, which in turn will enable us to become really thetransaction layer on top of every bank account,” Paytm Founderand CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma told reporters here.

He said, “With connectivity with the UPI (Unified Payment Interface)we will become the payment app for every bank account.

With UPI support Paytm is staking to become the payment layer on top of bank account out there.”

Noting that at the time when banks are launching UPI app, there are consumer experience concerns, Sharma said whilebanks are busy with rupee demonetisation and rupee disbursement process, there is need and demand for “incredibly” built UPI app that can work across all banks.

He said “Paytm wants to actually become the universal payments app across every bank account that exists there with partnership UPI.”

Stating that this is the time when country needs technology companies to rise to the occasion, he calledupon the tech startups to make solutions to India’s problems today so that they can become world problems solutions company tomorrow.

He said, “Yes, we (Paytm) will one day go to the US and Isay this very clearly we will do. We will hit them in their own market. That is what the aspiration is.” Pointing out that what Paytm has done in India, nocompany has done in the US, he said, “We started by online payment, and by doing something which traditionallyevery technology company in the payments industry has done, but in the short time we moved it to the offline world with POS solution and QR code POS solution which is pervasive today, which is nowhere in the world.”