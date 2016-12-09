Ranji Trophy : Round 9, Day 2 : Devdhar 120*, Pathan 51* lead Baroda fightback UP surge to 481 with Kuldeep, Saurabh tons

NASHIK : Maiden first-class centuries from Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar lifted Uttar Pradesh to 481 against Baroda on Day 2 of Round 9 of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 at the Anant Kanhere ground here yesterday. UP ended the day on a positive note as they acquired a 239-run lead against Baroda.

UP had been reduced to 207 for 7 on the opening day before an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 153 between Kuldeep and Saurabh took them to 360 for 7 at stumps. That partnership extended to 192 after play resumed, although the duo fell short of the record eighth-wicket stand for UP – 204 between Anand Shukla and Sagir Ahmed against Rajasthan in 1961-62.

Sagar Mangalorkar, the right-arm pacer, broke through for Baroda, having Saurabh caught for 105. A run-out ended Kuldeep’s stay, after he had added 43 more for the ninth wicket with Imtiaz Ahmed. Kuldeep made 117. Imtiaz further shored up UP by dominating a last-wicket partnership of 39 with Ankit Rajpoot and staying not out on 41. For Baroda, Sagar

Mangalorkar and Babashafi Pathan were the most successful with 3 wickets each. Rishi Arothe and Swapnil Singh bagged 2 and 1 wickets respectively.

In reply, Baroda started their innings well. In fact, Baroda made a confident start as Kedar Devdhar and Aditya Waghmode opened the innings and were relatively well-placed at 82 for no loss before Aditya Waghmode fell to Imtiaz Ahmed for 35 (54 balls). It led to a mini-collapse as Baroda slipped to 151 for 5 before Irfan and Devdhar steered them to close of play.

Uttar Pradesh bowlers ran through the Baroda batting line-up. Devdhar stood like a rock as he saw his teammates get out for single digit scores. Devdhar’s efforts have to be praised as he did not find a proper partner till Irfan Pathan came out to bat but remained patient not to throw his wicket. Baroda lost five wickets in the mean time, but Kedar Devdhar struck an unbeaten 120 to take them to 242 for 5.

Meanwhile, Pathan entertained the crowd with his 55-ball 51*. It took an unbroken 91-run sixth-wicket stand between Devdhar and Pathan to put the innings back on track.

At stumps of Day Two, Devdhar was unbeaten on 120 with Irfan batting at 51 and Baroda have 242 runs on the board with the loss of 5 wickets. Imtiaz is the highest wicket-taker in the innings with 3 dismissals to his name so far. Baroda is trailing by 239 runs.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 481 (Akshdeep Nath 45, Rinku Singh 40, Kuldeep Yadav 117, Saurabh Kumar 105, Imtiaz Ahmed 41*; Sagar Mangalorkar 3-89, Babashafi Pathan 3-116) lead Baroda 242 for 5 (Kedar Devdhar 120*, Aditya Waghmode 35, Irfan Pathan 51*; Imtiaz Ahmed 3-58) by 239 runs.

OTHER SCORES ON DAY 2:

RAJKOT: Punjab 468 (Mayank Sidhana 115, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 93; Suryakumar Yadav 4-47) lead Mumbai 8/2 (Kamal Passi 1-0) by 460 runs.

DELHI: Bengal 475/9 decl. (Shreevats Goswami 225*, Abhimanyu Easwaran 80; Puneet Datey 4-105) lead Madhya Pradesh 19/1 (Rajat Patidar 13*; Ashoke Dinda 1-0) by 456 runs.

BELAGAVI: Gujarat 307 (Panchal 113, Axar Patel 44; T Natarajan 3-86) lead Tamil Nadu 154/2 (Abhinav Mukund 99; Rush Kalaria 2-34) by 153 runs.

VADODARA: Saurashtra 92 (Prerak Mankad 33, Snell Patel 26; Pradeep Sangwan 4-25, Sumit Narwal 4-27) & 234/5 (KM Parmar 141*, Sheldon Jackson 40; Nitish Rana 2-20, Navdeep Saini 2-52) lead Delhi 237 (Pradeep Sangwan 75, Rishabh Pant 40; Kushang Patel 5-72, Saurya Sanandiya 2-52) by 89 runs.

MOHALI: Maharashtra 163 (Rohit Motwani 32, Swapnil Gugale 25; Vinay Kumar 5-46, S Arvind 2-32) trail Karnataka 313/9 (Pavan Deshpande 70, R Samarth 64; Anupam Sanklecha 3-69, Mohsin Sayyad 2-42) by 150 runs.

GREATER NOIDA: Team Rajasthan 140 (Manender Singh 27, Rajat Bhatia 26; Aditya Sarwate 3-22, Shrikant Wagh 2-23) & 10/0 lead Vidarbha 116 (Siddesh Wath 50, Sanjay Ramaswamy 25; Tanveer-ul-Haq 6-21, Pankaj Singh 3-52) by 34 runs.

KOLKATA: Haryana 231 & 186/4 (Nitin Saini 104; Bunti Roy 2-25) lead Tripura 178 (Smit Patel 102; Harshal Patel 5-27) by 239 runs.

LUCKNOW: Hyderabad 81/5 (Balchandar Anirudh 26*; Vijaykumar 2-18) trail Andhra 190 by 109 runs.

MUMBAI: Himachal 254/2 (Prashant Chopra 144*, Sumeet Verma 70*) trail Goa 380 (Darshan Misal 106, Sagun Kamat 104; Akshay Chauhan 3-80) by 126 runs.

GWALIOR: Jammu and Kashmir 33/2 (Pankaj Rao 1-17) trail Chhattisgarh 370 (Amandeep Khare 106, Ajay Mandal 74; Samiullah Beigh 5-94) by 337 runs.

DELHI: Kerala 31/1 (Irfan Khan 1-13) trail Services 322 (Aanshul Gupta 105, Rahul Singh 71; Athif Bin Ashraf 4-60) by 291 runs.