Encroachment drive seems to be a farce

Nashik : Ravivar Karanja, Shalimar, Ashok Stambh, Main Road and Sarda Circle areas in the city are witnessing encroachments on large scale.

The NMC administration had recently conducted anti-encroachment drive in these areas. However, this exercise seems to be an exercise in futility since within a few hours of the squad leaving the place, the vendors and hawkers are back at the spot.

As vendors have set up their stalls at every square, it is difficult for people to walk. Traffic jams are being witnessed in these areas, as street vendors and hawkers set up their kiosks and stalls on the roads.

Considering this the anti-encroachment dept had acted against these vendors and hawkers. However, this action seems to be a farce, citizens are alleging.

This drive seems to be temporary action like drives in the past. Overall, there is question mark over this drive.

Though Nashik Municipal Corporation is penalising the street vendors and hawkers, causing hurdle to traffic, they are seen not taking the drive seriously.

There is encroachment around NMC divisional office building on Main Road. Citizens who want to pay various taxes have to find a way to reach the building. Officials and employees have to pass many obstacles to come to the office. Citizens have to face many problems due to encroachments at crowded places in the city.