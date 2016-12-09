9 tonnes of beef seized

New Nashik: After getting information that there was beef in a goods truck (MH 18 M 7332) heading to Mumbai from Dhule, Vikas Gunjal of Awas Sanstha stopped it with the help of local police. While inspecting this truck, they found approximately 9 tonnes of beef which was hidden below scrap material.

The Vilholi police took three suspects in their custody in connection with this and seized goods worth Rs. 13 lakh from them.

Acting on a tip-off Vikas Gunjal working for animal welfare and Gaurav Kshatriya informed Ambad police and chased the truck. Police stopped this truck near Jain temple at Vilholi village.

When Kshatriya and Gunjal were inspecting the truck, the truck driver informed them that he was carrying scrap material, but after a thorough inspection, the beef was found kept in 45 drums below the scrapped material. Vilholi police then took the truck driver and his two accomplices in their custody. They destroyed the beef near NMC manure project after

Vilholi police then took the truck driver and his two accomplices in their custody. They destroyed the beef near NMC manure project after court order.