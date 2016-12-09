Scrap market: Public notice to be issued soon

Nashik : The Nashik Municipal Corporation is taking steps to remove the scrap market on Ambad link road, which is in discussion since last many years.

A public notice regarding this will be issued soon as per legal advice and the market can be removed any time.

Few years ago, the court had ordered to remove the illegal scrap market on the Ambad link road, but as it is getting patronage from political leaders, the NMC has still not succeeded in removing the market.

Despite follow up by some people’s representatives there was no success, they went to the court.

Encroachments in the city had razed on large scale during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Nashikites expected that the then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam would remove the scrap market, but it did not happen.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna has taken initiative to remove the market. He took the legal advice for this and he was advised to issue the public notice.

Accordingly preparations have been started to issue the notice and it will be issued soon. NMC will be free after a period of 15 days of the issuance of notice to raze the market.