Choudhari appointed organiser of BJP IT cell

Nashik: Yogesh Choudhari has been appointed as organiser of Bharatiya Janata Party Nashik, metropolitan IT cell and social media. City BJP chief MLA Balasaheb Sanap gave an appointment letter to him.

Considering importance of social media and IT cell in upcoming municipal elections, do social media work effectively in reaching party work effectively to every household, hopes Sanap.

Yogesh Choudhari said, “Journey of Nashik city has been started to smart city I will use the social media effectively in this process.

In addition, I will also reach party work at every household through this medium,” he added.