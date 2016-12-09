Police interact with students-parents

Nashik: Police contacted the parents of those boys and girls who are bunking their college periods and wandering at various garden places and other areas in the city and urged them to keep an eye on their children.

The city was shocked after six boys gangraped a 13-year-old-girl, studying in English medium school at New Nashik.

On this backdrop, as per order of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, police officials of Ambad, Satpur and Indiranagar police stations visited various schools on Tuesday and interacted with the students.

On the other hand, police took action against students on College Road, Asaram Bapu bridge area, Krishinagar jogging track and at some locations on Gangapur Road. Informing about this ACP Raju Bhujbal said hundreds of students bunk their colleges and schools and involve in useless activities in these areas.

Not only are their parents cheated by this, but future of these children is also destroyed. Considering this various police squads took action against boys and girls at above mentioned places.

Police informed them about the losses due to bunking of college and schools. Identity cards of concerned children were checked. The parents of the children were informed about this, clarified Bhujbal.

“It is not our objective only to take action against children, but we have to take initiative to make their parents what their children are doing,” he stated.