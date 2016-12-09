57 illegal shrines to be razed in 2nd phase

Nashik: After razing 84 illegal shrines in first phase, the Nashik Municipal Corporation will raze another 57 illegal shrines in second phase.It has made all the preparations for this.

Following directives by the Supreme Court, the NMC has started to remove the illegal shrines which are constructed after 2009.

The anti-encroachment department had removed 84 illegal shrines earlier. As 17 shrines are constructed on private lands, they will not be removed, whereas an appeal has been made to 59 shrines to table evidences to avert the action. Another 59 shrines will be razed soon, it was informed. Those constructed illegal shrines in the city should remove them immediately, urged the NMC.