Annual get-together of Sacred Heart Convent High School held

Nashik: The annual get-together of Sacred Heart Convent High School, was held in enthusiasm. Reena Jha Tripathi, the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal-I) presided over it.

Secretary of Nashik divisional education board Machhindra Kadam was present as the chief guest. Rev. father of St. Mary’s church Davis Vicar, Rev. father of St. Joseph Jensen Vicar, chairperson of Sacred Heart trust Rev. Sister Elsa Jose, former members of parents and teachers association Mr and Mrs. Dhingra, Principal Sister Therese George and Vice Principal Sister Betty Jose were also present.

Students from Std. Ist to Xth presented various cultural programmes. A musical drama giving a message to become a messenger of peace was also presented. All teachers and non-teaching staff took sincere efforts for success of the annual get-together.