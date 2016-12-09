Arjun Pagare remanded to PC till Dec 9

Nashik: Judge D D Kolapkar remanded hardened criminal and city chief of Republican Party of India Arjun Pagare to Police Custody till December 9.

Nashik rural police had taken Pagare in their custody last Tuesday. Activists on large scale gathered in court campus when Pagare was produced in the court.

The violent clashes were broke out in the district following atrocities against a minor girl at Talegaon. When

When situation was restoring next day, Arjun Pagare along with his 150-200 accomplices had ransacked vehicles at Pathardi Phata and involved in verbal clashes.

He thereafter went to Talegaon and instigated the people there. As a result, violent clashes were erupted again in the district.