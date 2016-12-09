Three RIS students shine in ‘Science Convention & Education Fair’

Nashik: Rasbihari International School’s three students – Nishad Niphade, Grade VIII, Aarya Sarda, Grade IX and Pranjal Patil, Grade X excelled in Prerna 2016 – Science Convention & Education Fair organized by Guru Gobind Singh Foundation.

The competition was held at Guru Gobind Singh Foundation, Nashik. Nishad Niphade bagged 3rd position in ‘Poster Making – Save water, conserve it for better future’. Aarya Sarda secured 3rd position in ‘Debate – Cell phone Boon or Bane’, whereas Pranjal Patil received

Aarya Sarda secured 3rd position in ‘Debate – Cell phone Boon or Bane’, whereas Pranjal Patil received 2nd prize in ‘Extempore – I was lost in an Island’ competition. All these students were honoured with

All these students were honoured with trophy, certificates and cash prizes. School Principal Bindu Vijaykumar, COO K D Singh, teachers and other staff members congratulated students for their success.