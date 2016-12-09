Magmo welfare organisation gets state level award

New Nashik: Maharashtra state AIDS control organisation had organised a state level programme at Ravindra auditorium, Mumbai on December 1 to mark World AIDS Day.

13 organisations which are working for AIDS control were honoured in it. Nashik-based Magmo welfare organisation was honoured with an award by state Health Minister Dr. Deepak Sawant.

Dr. Prakash Ahire, Dr. Anil Nandode, Madhuri Bhamre, Jyoti Bhor and Shubhada Pol had received this award.

Principal secretary (health) Sujata Sounik, director Dr. Satish Pawar, director of Maharashtra state AIDS control organisation Dr. Subhash Salunke, Nari organisation’s Dr. Gangakhedkar and Dr. Surekha Davar were present as the chief guests.