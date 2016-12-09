Grandparents Day celebrated at GVIS

Nashik: Grandparents are special to every child. Their bed-time stories are integral part of everyone’s childhood their knowledge is invaluable and their love unconditional. In keeping this in mind S M Foundation Education Society’s Global Vision International School celebrated Grandparents Day.

The programme started with a welcome speech by head mistress Sushama Jadhav. The students came in colourful attires and were all excited to perform before their grandparents. They tapped their feet to the song ‘Nani Teri Moor Ni Ko’ and ‘Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Ha’ and danced to various tunes.

In gratitude for their love, care and support, the students and the teachers put in their best efforts to make this day a really special event. All the children were also made to express their gratitude and importance for their grandparents through

There were special games for ‘Dadi and Dada’. The winners got prizes. The overjoyed grandparents lauded the efforts of the school as it highlighted the value of all generations and special relationship between them.

Sushama Jadhav, headmistress of pre-primary section said the school’s decision to celebrate Grandparents Day is expected to bring about a positive change in the outlook of the present generation since many parents prefer nuclear families, children do not learn to value the presence of their grandparents, watching cartoons and studying take up most of every child’s time and they fail to realise the importance of relation.

The director of the school Vijayalaxmi Manerikar in her speech lauded the role of grandparents in personality development of children.

She stressed the need to attach value to their relationship with grandparents and said that the importance of grandparents was realised in

