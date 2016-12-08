Adjourned NMC GBM to be held today

Nashik: The planned General Body Meeting of Nashik Municipal Corporation was adjourned yesterday after paying condolences to late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa, late BJP leader Jayantibhai Mehta, victims of railway accident near Kanpur and other departed souls.

This GBM will be held at 11 am today, declared Mayor Ashok Murtadak. As municipal elections are slated to take place in New Year, two GBMs are likely to take place.

Considering this, corporators are taking efforts to get approval for development works in their wards.

On this backdrop, various proposals about development works are on the agenda of today’s GBM. Shiv Sena has moved a motion regarding NMC drive against illegal shrines in the city. Heated discussions on this are likely.

A proposal to give Rs. 50 lakh for operation and medicines to any student from weak financial background studying in NMC school and suffering from an incurable disease, has been tabled in today’s GBM.

It has been demanded that a provision of Rs. 50 lakh for this be made in the NMC budget itself.