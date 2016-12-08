Ranji Trophy: Round 9, Day 1 Saurabh 85*, Kuldeep 77* lift UP to 360/7 Raina, Pathan, Praveen Kumar fail to deliver

NASHIK : On a day full of twists and turns, the 153-run unbeaten stand between Kuldeep Yadav (77 not out) and Saurabh Kumar (85 not out) put Uttar Pradesh in a position of strength at the close of play on Day 1 of Round 9 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2016-17 against Baroda at the Anant Kanhere ground here on Wednesday.

Star attraction of the game, Suresh Raina (6) and Praveen Kumar (23) failed to entertain Nashikites while Baroda skipper Irfan Pathan was the costliest bowler, giving away 70 runs, without a wicket.

Former champions Uttar Pradesh seemed to be in good control of their opening innings, as they are comfortably batting at 360 for the loss of 7 wickets, against fellow former champions Baroda, at stumps.

Despite Akshdeep Nath (45) and Rinku Singh’s (40) decent contributions, Uttar Pradesh slipped to 207 for 7, before Kuldeep and Saurabh bailed them out of trouble with their enterprising partnership. Among the top scorers for UP, it is Kuldeep Yadav, who is currently unbeaten on 77, while Saurabh Kumar is batting on 85.

As for Baroda, Babashafi Pathan has so far claimed the most wicket, i.e. 3 wickets, while Rishi Arothe and Sagar Mangalorkar snared two wickets each. The match is again evenly poised and difficult to predict a winner as of stumps on Day 1.

Earlier, Baroda skipper Irfan Pathan won the coin toss, and elected to bowl first, as UP were off to a shaky start, losing Shivam Chaudhary (16) at the score of 27, followed by fellow opener Almas Shaukat (28), 46 runs later.

At the score of 93, it was skipper Suresh Raina (6), followed by Akshdeep Nath (45), 29 runs later. At the score of 168, it was Rinku Singh (40) to fall, followed by Upendra Yadav (23), at the same score, while 39 runs later, it was Praveen Kumar (23), the final wicket of the day.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 360/7 (Saurabh Kumar 85*, Kuldeep Yadav 77*, Suresh Raina 6, Praveen Kumar 23; Babashafi Pathan 3-84, Irfan Pathan 0-70) vs Baroda.

OTHER SCORES ON DAY 1:

RAJKOT: Punjab 216/4 (Uday Kaul 86, Mandeep Singh 78; Suryakumar Yadav 2-3, Shardul Thakur 2-44) vs Mumbai.

BELAGAVI: Gujarat 267/7 (Priyank Panchal 113, Dhruv Raval 35; Baba Aparajith 2-29) vs Tamil Nadu.

DELHI: Bengal 185/4 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 68*, Shreevats Gosami 52*; Chandrakant Sakure 2-33) vs Madhya Pradesh.

MOHALI: Maharashtra 163 (Rohit Motwani 32, Swapnil Gugale 25; Vinay Kumar 5-46, S Arvind 2-32) lead Karnataka 67/1 (R Samarth 33*, Mir Kaunan Abbas 30*; Anupam Sanklecha 1-24) by 86 runs.

VADODARA: Saurashtra 92 (Prerak Mankad 33, Snell Patel 26; Pradeep Sangwan 4-25, Sumit Narwal 4-27) trail Delhi 194/8 (Rishabh Pant 40, Pradeep Sangwan 39*; Kushang Patel 4-59, Saurya Sanandiya 2-51) by 102 runs.

GREATER NOIDA: Team Rajasthan 140 (Manender Singh 27, Rajat Bhatia 26; Aditya Sarwate 3-22, Shrikant Wagh 2-23) lead Vidarbha 14/0 by 126 runs.

KOLKATA: Haryana 231 (Chaitanya Bishnoi 52, Mohit Sharma 39*; Manisankar Murasingh 3-53, Sanjay Majumder 3-53) lead Tripura 70/4 (Bishal Ghosh 36, Smit Patel 26*; Harshal Patel 2-8) by 161 runs.

MUMBAI: Goa 260/6 (Sagun Kamat 104, Darshan Misal 68*; Bipul Sharma 2-37) vs Himachal Pradesh.

LUCKNOW: Andhra 190 (Mudi Prajith 63, Ashwin Hebbar 52; Chama Milind 5-28, Ravi Kiran 4-33) lead Hyderabad 10/0 by 180 runs.

GWALIOR: Chhattisgarh 217/6 (Amandeep Khare 106, Ashutosh Singh 41*; Samiullah Beigh 4-56) vs Jammu & Kashmir.

DELHI: Services 103/4 (Anushal Gupta 52*, Shamsher Yadav 23*; Athif Bin Ashraf 3-35) vs Kerala.