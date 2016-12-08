NMC starts to make arrangement for vehicle parking

Nashik: The number of vehicles in the city has reached the 10 lakh mark with the increasing population of the city. Considering this, Nashik Municipal Corporation has undertaken a work organise parking through ‘On-Street’ and ‘Off-Street’ parking, plus ‘Parking through Mobile App’. This will help a lot in resolving vehicle parking problem in

Currently, 10 lakh vehicles are registered with Regional Transport Office. They are two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and other vehicles. As a result, the number of vehicles in the vicinity of market areas, main squares, government offices, bus stands, railway station and educational complexes has increased manifold.

City is witnessing mishaps, air and noise pollution, traffic jams and slow pace of traffic due to this.

The NMC administration has started to work on these problems. Planning will be done to organise On-Street and Off-Street parking as well as 'Parking through Mobile App'.

Under On-Street parking, a space will be provided along footpath for parking. This system will be well controlled and systematic. Separate spaces will be earmarked for two-wheelers and four-wheelers and it will be mandatory to park vehicles there. A single Quick Response code post will be made available in front of every four-wheeler and two-wheeler. If owner clicks the photo of the code, then through the mobile parking App parking e-bill will be generated and there will be a facility of cashless payment.

34 locations in the city have been selected for this. Nashikites will get around 9.50 km of parking space in this manner. The vacant plots of NMC will be made available in places of rush in Off-Street parking arrangement.

Arrangement of parking for four-wheelers, two-wheelers and private tourist buses will be made there.

These vehicles will be monitored through QR post and boom barrier. CCTV cameras will be used for safety of the vehicles. Six locations having 23,445 sq mt of space have been finalised for Off-Street parking.

They are B D Bhalekar school ground, Ramkund area, Mhasoba ground, Indiranagar jogging track, Jijamata hospital and opposite Sitagumfa temple.

Closed parking lots at Mumbai Naka and Canada Corner will be used in first phase, whereas open parking lots will be developed in Ramkund area, B D Bhalekar school ground and opposite Sitagumfa temple.