Lessons about cashless transactions given to gram panchayats

Nashik: The Zilla Parishad taught Sarpanches, Gram Sevaks, representatives of nationalised banks, computer operators and Bank Mitra’s how to conduct cashless transactions, to implement ‘cashless village’ concept at eight villages in the district on experimental basis on the lines of Cashless India initiative.

The workshop to provide guidance on ‘cashless village’ was held at Raosaheb Thorat hall in presence of ZP CEO Milind Shambharkar and deputy chief executive officer (gram panchayat) Rajesh Patil.

Amboli, Bhoyegaon, Awankhed, Dari, Odha, Saiyyad Pimpri, Mahiravani and Andarsul gram panchayats from Trimbakeshar, Chandwad, Dindori, Nashik and Yeola talukas have been selected for cashless village initiative. Sarpanches, Gram Sevaks and bank representatives from these villages attended the workshop. Deputy chief executive officer Rajesh Patil stated that villagers should use

Gram panchayats should conduct village meetings to provide guidance. While making planning for cashless transaction, it should be verified whether villagers have banks accounts and facility of ATM card. In addition, Bank Mitras should verify whether every trader from the village has taken Point of Sale (swap) machine from banks or not and take initiative to convince traders to take it, he added.

Lessons about internet banking, use of ATM, swap machine, RuPay card, e-wallet and mobile banking should be given to every family by conducting village meetings, it was instructed. Administration should give its attention to ensure participation of more and more villagers in cashless transactions, it was stated in the workshop.