Youths assault traffic cop

Police arrested them and booked them. The names of the suspects are Laeik Afzal Qureshi (19, resident of Wadala Naka, Qureshinagar) and Amir Raza Shaikh Saeed (19, resident of Bhoi Lane, Kathada, Bhadrakali).

Traffic cop N K Sonawane was performing his duty at Tilakwadi signal. At that time Laeik Qureshi and Amir Raza Shaikh Saeed came there on a two-wheeler (MH 15 EK 1435) and jumped off the signal. When Sonawane tried to stop them, they both abused him verbally and assaulted him. Onlookers in large numbers had gathered there. The patrolling van of Sarkarwada police was passing from there. The police personnel in the van tried to pacify both Qureshi and Saeed, but both of them abused verbally Sonawane and other cops and threatened to kill them.

Police arrested both of them then and took them to police station. Later some enraged onlookers ransacked the two-wheeler of the suspects to express their anger.

Case has been filed against Qureshi and Saeed at Sarkarwada police station for assaulting the cop and obstruction in government work.