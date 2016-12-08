Softball team of FIA makes a mark!

Nashik: The Softball team of Fravashi International Academy comprising Harshal Kale, Gaurav Thakkar, Aryan Deshmukh and Jesspreet Singh Saundh accomplished a notable achievement by securing 4th position in the Under 17 State Level Softball Tournament held at Rajhans School, Mumbai.

A total of 32 district teams from all over Maharashtra participated in the tournament. The director of academics Mrs. Vijay Chadha commended the winners and the softball coach Shashank Joshi on behalf of the management and entire team of the school for this outstanding exploit in a special assembly.