Revenue of Rs 1.25 lakh recovered through ‘Safe Nashik’ drive

Nashik : The Regional Transport Office took action against 41 vehicles on the second day under the drive ‘Safe Nashik’, that’s been started jointly by RTO and city traffic police. The RTO department recovered a revenue of Rs. 1.25 lakh in the form of fines and permit fees.

The RTO and city traffic police have undertaken this drive, after a school van caught fire at Nashik Road.

The RTO and city traffic branch have started to make people aware of traffic rules and are penalising the errant drivers through a drive ‘Safe Nashik’ since Monday. RTO acted against vehicle holders riding their vehicles without

RTO acted against vehicle holders riding their vehicles without helmet, driving without seat belt and involved in illegal transport. Officials seized total 26 vehicles on the second day.

Meanwhile, vehicle drivers which do not have permit to carry school children or have neglected completing other legal provisions are rushing to RTO office. 167 vehicle drivers filed their applications for this since Monday.

The administration has started to take action to reduce the number of deaths in road accidents and to curb illegal transport.

As a part of this, the fine for vehicle drivers who are first time offenders has been hiked three-fold.

It has now started this campaign to enforce the helmet and seat belt rule and started to create awareness among drivers about illegal transport.

The city traffic branch placed barricades at various places in the city and created awareness and took action with regard to helmet and seat belt compulsion.