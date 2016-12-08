Silver Jubilee celebration of IIID in Nashik from Dec 9

Nashik: The Institute of Indian Interior Designers is celebrating this year as silver jubilee of its formation. Festival ‘Vidisha’ is taking place in Nashik between December 9-11 to mark the occasion.

It is an honour for Nashik to host this national level programme, stated chairperson of The Institute of Indian Interior Designers, Nashik Chapter, Architect Hemant Dugad in a media briefing.

Renowned interior designers from the country and abroad will attend this festival. Informing about this festival, Architect Dugad said that various facets of designs will be discussed in this three-day festival.

It will be inaugurated on December 9 at 5.30 pm in Kusumagraj Smarak with the inauguration of the exhibition ‘Katha’, which will provide a glimpse of the city’s evolutionary history and showcase the cultural identity of Nashik.

Nashikites will get an opportunity to interact with international level designers on December 9. Architect Palinda Kannangara from Sri Lanka and Architect from Bangladesh Md Rafiq Azam will interact on the subject ‘Sustainable Architecture’ during ‘Sanvad’.

It will be held at Hotel Emerald Park from 6 pm. ‘Sanchintan’, a meeting of the National Executive, will be held at mte same venue on Dec 10 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.

‘Nashik Dhol’ and ‘Bohada mask’ procession will take place on December 10 under ‘Anunaad’in collaboration with INTACH, Nashik Chapter in Kusumagraj Smarak at 4.30 pm. ‘Raupya Parikrama’ will be held on the same day in Sula Vineyards at 7.30 pm.

‘Prabhat Pheri’ (the heritage walk) will be organised on December 11 and visits will be paid to Old Nashik, ancient structures in Godaghat area, Phool Bazaar (flower market), old wadas and temples to explore their history.

Traditional Marathi festival ‘Mangalagauri che Khel’ will also be organised on the occasion. National chairperson of IIID, Architect Pratap Jadhav and national secretary Architect Jabeen Zacharias will attend the festival.