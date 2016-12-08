DC inaugurates swap machine at district collectorate

Nashik: Considering current cash crunch, long queues are being seen outside banks. As government employees are going to banks to withdraw money, there is effect on government work.

Taking this into account, District Collector Radhakrishnan B inaugurated swap machine at the district collectorate. Currency worth Rs. 2 lakh was disbursed from it.

This project was inaugurated in the district with the initiative of State Bank of India. Reserve Bank of India has taken a step to prevent effect of demonetisation on daily government work. Orders have been issued to SBI to make available Rs. 2000 through swap at the offices where the number of government officials is higher. This project is being conducted at the district collectorate on

Currency worth Rs. 2.13 lakh was disbursed to 221 employees on first day.

This project will be conducted across the district. Swap machines have been made available in important government offices having higher number of officials.

Employees were worried how to withdraw their salaries. In a letter to all government departments, SBI asked to give list of ‘C’ and ‘D’ grade employees, xerox copy of their bank passbooks and withdrawal slips to it. As employees will now get money through swap machines in their offices, their difficulties have been resolved.

