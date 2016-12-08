Unique Music Competition by GVIS on Dec 22

NASHIK : Global Vision International School (GVIS) here is hosting a unique musical competition for musically inclined students from Nashik on 22 Dec 2016 from 8 am onwards, Director Vijayalaxmi Manerikar informed yesterday.

The concept of this competition is unique in that the participants cannot come prepared with already popular musical pieces available in the public domain. They will have to create an original piece there and then in limited time and present it.

The participants will have to select a theme through a lottery system on the spot and then complete their musical piece in the next 60 minutes, wherein they will have to write the lyrics, compose its tune, arrange the music for it and finally present it in front of the judges and the audience in a maximum of 5 minutes.

Five to seven students can participate in a team in which they will have to decide who will be the lyricist, the composer, the music arranger, the instrument player(s) and the singer.

Students from all schools, private music classes and music academies can participate. There will be two groups of contestants – (A) Std 5th to 7th and (B) Std 8th to 10th.

A permission letter from the school Principal or Head and I-card will be mandatory for participation.

All aspiring participants must register on or before 15 Dec 2016 with a registration fee per group of Rs 1000. A school can send a maximum of three teams.

Registration forms can be either emailed to principalgvis@gmail.com or submitted at the GVIS office. Registrations once completed cannot be cancelled.

Only after registration, 10-15 themes will be shared with the school, out of which the team(s) will get one theme via a lucky draw at the time of the competition.

Every team will have the option to choose a language of their choice out of English, Hindi and Marathi.

Every group will have to bring their own musical instruments like keyboard, guitar, tabla, harmonium, drums or any other.

There is a 1st prize of Rs 3000, 2nd of Rs 2000 and 3rd of Rs 1000 plus a Trophy each for the top three teams. All participants will get certificates and gifts.