Nashik Road: On the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections, Shiv Sena has organised meetings in all six wards today (Nov 8) at Nashik Road division, informed publicity chief Sunil Deokar.

The objective behind the meetings to interact with aspirants, local office bearers, senior activists, women wing, youth wing, students wing, transport wing and all affiliated associations and to hear the aspirants.

The strategy for the municipal elections will also be decided in these meetings.