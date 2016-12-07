NMC gives its nod for 11 traffic signals

Nashik: The administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation has given its nod to set up 11 more traffic signals at various locations in the city. The tender process for this has also been started. Once these start functioning, some more traffic in the city is likely to become less chaotic.

The number of vehicles is rising with increase in population. There is also increase in number of vehicle registrations at Regional Transport Office.

Following construction of inner and outer ring roads in the city during Simhastha Kumbh Mela, there is increase in number of vehicles plying on these routes.

During the Simhastha, city police had prepared a list of locations where traffic signals needed to be set up to regularise the traffic. 12 signals out of these were installed at that time. The figure of total traffic signals in the city has increased to 34. The NMC administration has now given its approval to 11 more new signals. The electricity department has started

The new signals will be installed at Jehan Circle, Vidya Vikas Circle, Prasad Circle (Gangapur Road), Pipeline Road, ABB Circle, Mico Circle, opposite Hotel Seble (Trimbak Road), Nilgiri Baug, Sarda Circle, Big Bazaar, College Road and HDFC (near old police commissionerate).

Though the new signals have got approval, there could be change in location of some signals after the city police gives its opinion, stated the electricity department. It has also been proposed to install signals at Jaishankar Chowk, Mumbai Naka, D K Nagar (Gangapur Road) and Pavannagar (New Nashik) but decision regarding these has not been taken yet.