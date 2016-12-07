NMC starts process for survey of slum areas in the city

Nashik: After the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that homes would be provided to the poor people in the country by 2022, many have started dreaming of their own homes. Nashik Municipal Corporation has now started to work towards the fulfillment of this dream.

The tender process to conduct a slumwise and demand wise survey in the city has been started as per Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) [Housing for All]. The survey will start in March-April 2017.

Earlier, the NMC had implemented a housing scheme for people Below Poverty Line in the city under central government’s Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

It is in final stage now. While implementing the housing scheme in the city in 2007, slum areas in some parts were shifted and houses have been distributed to beneficiaries in these areas. Over 7,000 beneficiaries will get houses under this scheme.

After this scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) Housing for All scheme after he came to power. After declaration to provide houses to all by 2022,

state government has started the work phasewise in that direction.

As a part of this, NMC had conducted the tender process divisionwise for survey in slum areas and survey as per demand.

As bids received for Satpur and Nashik Road divisions offered proper rates, they have been considered eligible.

As there was no response in Panchavati, New Nashik, Nashik east and west divisions, tenders will be floated again for them and administration has made preparations for this.

The survey will be conducted in all authorised and unauthorised slum areas in the city. In addition, survey will also be conducted as per demand by citizens belonging to low income group.

Applications will be filled up from those families who do not own a house anywhere in the country and government will provide a loan of Rs. 6 lakh to eligible beneficiaries.

]Government will pay interest upto 6.5% on this loan. In addition, the loan of Rs. 3 lakh will be provided for the economically weak to repair their homes. Beneficiaries will get 330 square feet homes.

NMC has started the tender process in first phase for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) Housing for All scheme in slum areas and demand wise.

The survey will be completed immediately after completion of tender process for six divisions.

Divisional officials will conduct scrutiny of the survey. Suggestions and objections will be sought thereafter. Then, the final list of beneficiaries will be prepared.

This work will be completed in 2-3 months. After finalising the survey, this will be sent to the Public Works Department and it will prepare a plan for construction of these homes.

The work of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) Housing for All scheme will be started then. This work will continue phasewise. The objective of the scheme is to provide houses to everyone by 2022.