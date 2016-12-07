Municipal Commissioner pays goodwill visit to NEC

Satpur: Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna paid a goodwill visit to Nashik Engineering Cluster and inspected services and facilities which are available in all departments there.

NEC director Narendra Birar and vice president K S Patil welcomed him and informed that objective of the NEC is to make local industries more efficient and to make them competitive at global level.

It has been formed under industrial development programme, conducted by central government and commerce ministry, they informed further.

While informing about NEC’s success, they stated that as per report by central government, NEC is top ranked cluster, out of 42 established clusters in the country.

During his visit, the Municipal Commissioner visited skill development hub, rapid prototyping, vacuum heat treatment, testing and calibration labs, CNC workshop and Akash hall department and reviewed the facilities which are available in them.

Manager Nilesh Kokate informed him about various courses, being conducted by IT and skill development hub department.

The Municipal Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the work by NEC and confided that NEC will enhance popularity of Nashik.