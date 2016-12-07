Aim is to make 100 villages cashless: District Collector

Nashik : Central government has decided to make entire country cashless. District administration has taken initiative now to increase number of cashless transactions. The District Collector expressed his aim to make 100 villages in the district cashless in the New Year. A special drive will be conducted at

The chaotic situation which emerged after demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes is coming back to normal slowly. Taking support of high-tech technology, citizens are now trying to find a way to overcome the financial emergency through cashless transactions.

Queues can be seen outside banks after demonetisation of old notes. Currently, banks and ATM centres are disbursing new notes of Rs. 2000. Though it is being said that notes of Rs. 500 have been printed, consumers in the district have still not got them.

Citizens are worried about how to get money in small denominations in exchange for the Rs. 2000 notes. The Government is moving to cashless transactions to pull citizens out of this situation. For this, the district administration is creating awareness about cashless transactions. Awareness on

Awareness on good scale has been created in urban area, but the administration has taken initiative to make this happen in rural areas.

As a part of this, the District Collector is aiming to make 100 villages cashless in the New Year.

Everyone is using smartphones in the rural areas too and mobile network coverage is also available. Awareness about how to use mobile handset like an ATM will be created in the rural areas, informed the District Collector.