3 gold chain snatchers nabbed

Thereafter the trap was laid at Hotel Santosh in Pathardi area under guidance of police inspector Subhashchandra Nilkanth and three were taken into custody from there. 16 tola gold and three motorcycles worth Rs. 4.95 lakh were recovered from them.

Under guidance of DCP Dutta Karale and ACP Sachin Gore, police inspector Subhashchandra Deshmukh, assistant police inspector Deepak Girme, police havildar Anil Dighole, Sharad Sonawane and other police personnel took part in this operation.