RTO takes action against 200 vehicles

Nashik: The Regional Transport Office department and city traffic branch have undertaken a drive ‘Safe Nashik’ from Monday. They have started to make people aware of traffic rules and are penalising the errant drivers. Both departments took action against more than 200 errant drivers on

They also created awareness among the drivers at some places and compelled them to follow traffic rules.

The RTO department seized 17 vehicles during its action against vehicle holders riding their vehicles without helmet, driving without seat belt and involved in illegal transport. It fined 51 vehicle drivers. City traffic branch took action against 100 two-wheeler drivers who were not wearing a helmet.

The administration has started to take action to reduce the number of deaths in road accidents and to curb illegal transport. As a part of this, the fine for vehicle drivers who are

The city traffic branch placed barricades at various places in the city and started to create awareness and take action with regard to helmet and seat belt compulsion.

It recovered a fine of Rs. 500 each from two-wheeler riders found riding their two-wheelers without helmet. As some vehicle holders argued with the officers and personnel, their vehicles were lifted and towed away and

