VODAFONE RANGASANGEET 2016 Spandan Parivar, Nashik emerges winner in musical category

NASHIK/Pune: At a glittering ceremony at Balgandharava Rangamandir Sunday evening, Sangeet Dev Babhali by – Spandan Parivar, Nashik was adjudged as the winner in the musical category and Khatara by Nirmiti Rangamanch, Ahmednagar emerged victorious in the prose category in the seventh edition of Vodafone Rangasangeet 2016.

The awards were presented at the hands of Nagraj Manjule; eminent filmmaker and screenwriter known for his film Sairat along with Jitendra Joshi in midst of renowned Marathi Theatre celebrities.

The winner in the musical category was presented a trophy and cash prize worth INR 1 Lakh whereas the winner in the prose category was presented trophy and a cash prize worth INR 10,000 along with a host of other prizes worth INR 5 lakh.

An expert jury panel were hard pressed to choose winning artistes from a slew of impressive performances put up by the participants.

Jury members included eminent Marathi Theatre, Film and Television personalities like Uday Lagoo, Shriram Pendse and Vibhawari Deshpande.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Chandra, Business Head-Maharashtra and Goa, Vodafone India said, “As a value based organization, Vodafone believes in making a meaningful contribution to society, across the geographies we operate in.

We are extremely pleased to see such positive interest and response for the seventh edition of Vodafone Rangasangeet.

The competition has been created, conceptualised and executed to bring back focus on Marathi theatre as a serious form of art and encourage youth to look at it as not merely entertainment form but also as a long term professional platform. (Contd. on P7)