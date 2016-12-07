Disabled organise morning rally

Nashik : The ZP district welfare department and special schools in the city had jointly organised a morning rally in the city to mark the World Disabled Day. It began from Kalidas auditorium and passed through Shalimar, Nehru garden, M G Road, district collectorate and

It began from Kalidas auditorium and passed through Shalimar, Nehru garden, M G Road, district collectorate and was culminated at Chhatrapati Shivaji stadium.

Chairperson of ZP social welfare committee Usha Bachhav and district social welfare officer D G Nandgaonkar were present. Shrimati Mai Lele Shravan Vikas Vidyalaya, Prabodhni school,

Shrimati Mai Lele Shravan Vikas Vidyalaya, Prabodhni school, school for visually disabled girls, Jagruti school, Vikas Mandir and Rishi Irani school took part in the rally.