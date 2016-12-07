Forts in Nashik should be restored: Ram Khurdal

Nashik : In last 4 years, Shivkarya Gadkot Mohim has tried to reach 40+ forts in Nashik district and create awareness about their history and restoration amongst youths. More youths should participate in this campaign, thus expressed Ram Khurdal.

Nashik Heritage talk was organised at Chattrapati Shivaji Statue, CBS. Ramnath Rawal coordinated and compered the event.

Ram Khurdal gave information about various activities undertaken by Shivkarya Gadkot. Sanket Newekar performed one-act play on ‘Thus Spoke Fort’. Yogesh Kapse talked about management of all campaigns.

Dr Ajay Kapadnis said that fort campaigns can help in managing stress. Salim Sayeed and Karan Musale, kids from 6th Std. gave wonderful presentation by singing inspirational ballads.

Pawan Malve gave information about future activities. Dutta Bhalerao from Konkan Tourism assured to help Shivkarya Gadkot in all its future projects.

Dr. Sandip Bhanose on the eve of his marriage anniversary made a small contribution to Shivkarya projects. Prof Muthal proposed the vote of thanks.