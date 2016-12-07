19 million notes dispatched from CNP

Nashik Road: Considering rising demand for currency notes across the country, 19 million notes were dispatched by rail to Mumbai from Currency Note Press, informed working president of Press Mazdoor Sangh Dnyaneshwar Jundre.

Though Sunday was official weekly off, Press workers worked 24/7 on the day and dispatched 19 million notes to Hyderabad. 6 million notes of Rs. 500, 7 million notes of Rs. 100 and 6 million notes of Rs. 20 amounting to total 19 million notes were dispatched again to Mumbai on Monday.

Total 38 million notes were dispatched in last two days. Meanwhile, printing of new notes of Rs. 20 and Rs. 50 is going on at full speed in CNP.