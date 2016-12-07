Nashik: The DCP has finally suspended the two police personnel of cyber crime branch for misappropriation of 14 tola gold after scaring the goldsmith with threats of filing a case against him for possession of fake gold and dummy receipts.

Meanwhile, these two police personnel are absconding and police are still searching for them.

The names of the two police personnel are Pradip Sunil Thakre (residing near Mauli Lawns, DGP Nagar, Nashik) and Sagar Pradip Nikumbh (Snehbandhan Park, police commissionerate).

As per a complaint filed by the goldsmith from Sangamner Mohammad Riazoddin Mohammad Nuruddin Din (34, Naikwada Pura) in the Panchavati police station, he had brought 21 tolas of gold for a buyer from New Nashik on Thursday afternoon.

Accordingly, a person turned up at around 3 pm and purchased the gold, promising to bring the money to pay the goldsmith shortly, but never turned up.

Riazoddin called the person who had arranged the deal and informed him about this. Thereafter the buyer met Riazoddin and returned 6.5 tola of gold out of the 21 tola gold and claimed that the remaining 14 tola gold was fake.

He was accompanied by two cops who threatened him that they would file a case against him for possessing fake gold and dummy receipt and misappropriated the gold.

The names of other suspects are Sagar Nikumbh, Saifuddin alias Raju Nazrul Islam (resident of Wadalagaon), Hasan Nawaz Chikenwala alias Sorel Johar Shaikh, Shivdas Satpute (resident of Cidco) and Ashish Nikumbh (resident of Ganeshwadi, Panchavati).

Barring the police personnel, the other four accused were arrested by police. The court remanded them to police custody till Thursday (Dec. 8).