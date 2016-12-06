Devotees throng Lord Khanderao temples

Panchavati: Champshashthi festival was celebrated with much enthusiasm in the city yesterday. Devotees had queued up outside ancient Lord Khanderao Maharaj temple since morning.

The area reverberated with shouts of ‘Yelkot, Yelkot Jai Malhar’ and ‘Khanderao Maharaj Ki Jai’. A palanquin procession was organised in the area.

Various religious programmes were organised to mark the day. Women offered food to the Lord.

Panchavati police maintained tight security under senior police inspector Dinesh Bardekar. There were similar scenes at other temples of the Lord Khanderao in the city.

Devotees in large numbers thronged the temple on Peth Road. The palanquin procession was organised from the temple on Peth Road to ancient temple of the lord at Gangaghat.