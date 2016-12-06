Gangrape: PC to one, 5 shifted to observation home

Nashik: The local court remanded the one adult youth among the six boys to police custody till December 9, in connection with the gangrape of a school girl. The other five have been shifted to an observation home.

The name of the youth is Kishan Jaiprakash Jagar (21, resident of Akshay apartment, New Nashik) who was sent to police custody.

This shocking gangrape incident came to light on Sunday. The case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) has been registered against all six boys in Ambad police station.

This incident took place quite a few days back. A boy who is a classmate of the victim, stopped her on the way and called her at his residence stating that he wanted to talk to her regarding studies. At that time he gave her a cold drink with sedatives.

After the girl lost consciousness, the concerned student and his other five colleagues gangraped her.

Since last few days, the suspects were blackmailing her through the social media.