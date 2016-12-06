Indian economy will grow five-fold by 2040; has shown more resilience, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India’s economy is expected to grow five fold by 2040, and has shown signs of more stability and resilience than any other economy in the world.

PM was speaking at the inauguration of Petrotech Exhibition. Petrotech 2016 is the 12th International Oil and Gas conference and exhibition being held in New Delhi from December 5 to December 7.

“We expect growth in manufacturing, transport, civil aviation among other sectors”, said the Prime Minister.

“While global economy goes through uncertainty, India has shown tremendous resilience” he added.

PM said that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is at the highest level and the current account deficit has improved steadily,

India crossed the USD 300 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) milestone between April 2000 and September 2016, firmly establishing its credentials as a safe investment destination in the world.

PM added that India will provide electricity to all by March 2018 and reiterated that sustainable, reasonable priced energy is crucial for development.

On the fillip to the energy sector in the country he added that government aims to provide piped natural gas connection to 10 million, double pipeline network to 30,000 km in 5 years.

We need to increase domestic oil and gas production and reduce import dependence; our efforts should be towards gas-based economy, said Prime Minister Modi.

Pushing Indian energy companies to become multinationals, Prime Minister Modi outlined a vision for creating energy corridors to the Middle-East, Central Asia and South Asia, saying stable and reasonably-priced energy is key to economic development.

The world’s third-largest energy consumer needs to raise domestic oil and gas production to cut imports as also establish partnership with regional energy powerhouses, he said while addressing the inaugural session of Petrotech conference here.

“Energy is a key driver of economic growth. Sustainable, stable and reasonably priced energy is essential for the fruits of economic development to reach the bottom of the pyramid,” he said.

“On one hand, to meet the increasing demand, we need affordable and reliable sources of energy. On the other, we must be sensitive towards the environment.”

The Prime Minister said hydrocarbons will continue to play an important part in India’s growth, but the country needs energy that is accessible to the poor as also efficiency in use and energy security.

To meet the increasing demand, we need affordable and reliable sources of energy. Our commitment is strong and our motto is to replace red tape with red carpet, he added.