‘Sena will hoist its saffron flag at NMC’

New Nashik: “Shiv Sena activists should get back to work to get Shiv Sena candidates elected in upcoming municipal elections. I took information about aspirants and report about the aspirants will be given to party chief Uddhav Thackeray,” stated liaison chief of New Nashik-Satpur west state assembly constituency Arun Swaroop.

He conducted wardwise meetings in New Nashik area in view of upcoming municipal elections to understand views of the aspirants.

The meeting of ward no. 25 was held at Raigad Chowk, Suvarnakar Bhavan. Swaroop was speaking at that time.

Former opposition leader and corporator Sudhakar Badgujar made the introductory speech.

NMC education board member and corporator Harsha Badgujar, deputy metropolitan chief Bunty Tidme, division chief Sunil Patil and deputy division chief Kiran Shinde were present.

Swaroop interviewed aspirants in ward no. 25 – corporator Sudhakar Badgujar, corporator Harsha Badgujar, Pavan Matale, Shyamkumar Sabale, Kiran Shinde, Shobha Nikam, Shobha Gatkal, Tushar Matale and Abhay Pawar and collected the report about the work done by them.

He conducted the meeting of ward no. 24 at Govindnagar and interviewed aspirants Pravin Tidme, corporator Shivaji Chumbhale, corporator Kalpana Chumbhale, corporator Kalpana Pande, Ruturaj Pande and Sagar Jadhav and collected the report about the work done by them.

The meeting of ward no. 26 was held at Khutvadnagar. Aspirants from the ward Sudhakar Jadhav, former corporator Dadaji Ahire, Bhagwat Aarote, Sandip Gaikar, Amol Nigal, Nandini Jadhav and Harshada Gaikar were interviewed and the report about the work done by them collected.

The meeting of ward no. 27 was held at Ambad village. Aspirants from the ward corporator Uttam Donde, corporator Shobha Phadol, former corporator Tanaji Phadol, Khandu Datir, Vishnu Shirsath, former corporator Mandal Datir, former corporator Sandhya Aher and Gamne were interviewed and the report about the work done by them collected.

The meeting of ward no. 28 was held at Khutvadnagar, near Amrapali Lawns under Swaroop. Corporator D G Suryawanshi, corporator Shital Bhamre, corporator Suvarna Matale, former corporator Dilip Datir, Deepak Datir, Subhash Gaidhani and Pratap Matale were interviewed.

Corporator Adv. Arvind Shelke, corporator Ratnamala Rane, former corporator Madhuri Khairnar, Sunil Patil, Deepak Badgujar, Bhushan Deore, Deva Waghmare, Yogesh Patil, Mayur Pardeshi and Babloo Pardeshi were interviewed in the meeting held at Vivekanandnagar for ward no. 29. The report about the work done by them was collected by Arun Swaroop.