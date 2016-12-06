Rs. 251 cr disbursed in the district

Nashik: Compared to other districts in the state, situation of the banks in Nashik district is good, informed District Collector Radhakrishnan B. State Bank of India has disbursed Rs. 251 crore to other banks so far in the district, he also informed, but when he was informed about the fact that ATMs of most banks are still shut, the District Collector informed that there is shortage of money in small denominations in the district.

New notes of Rs. 50 and Rs. 20 will be available in the district soon. Rs. 2000 note is available in the ATMs. Due to this, situation in Nashik is not so serious, stated the District Collector. Government stated that one can withdraw Rs. 10,000 at a time and there is no limit on number of withdrawals, but SBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of Baroda and all nationalised banks are not giving more than Rs. 4,000.

The amount of Rs. 4,000 is being given from Sharanpur signal and Ashoka Marg branches of Bank of Maharashtra. Consumers had to return empty handed after currency stock was over in Baroda bank at ITI signal, at 12 pm. They expressed their strong disappointment over this.