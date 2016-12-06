Opportunity of a career for CA’s in new economic policy: Agrawal

Nashik : Financial equations are changing at a rapid pace due to changing economic policies of the country. Students who are studying chartered accountancy as career should take this positively. There is

There is need to look upon the problem that will be generated through this as an opportunity. Opportunities on a large scale are hidden in it, stated president of divisional student association CA Pradip Agrawal.

He was speaking during conclusion of national conference organised by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Nashik student association at Kalidas auditorium.

CA Agrawal further stated that changes on large scale are taking place currently in economic policies of the country.

Many new problems and difficulties have been generated by this, but there is a need to look upon them as opportunities, instead of difficulties. Chartered accountancy is the only profession in the country which has positive energy.

“Due to this you are taking efforts for progress of your consumer. You are always taking efforts for their financial progress. Students have huge scope in it as a challenging career,” he informed. CA Jaiswal said that as

CA Jaiswal said that as economy of India is improving, there is rise in various economic offences, so students studying CA syllabi should give their attention to the syllabi related to financial crimes and cyber crime.

There are many problems like problem related to auditing in the age of technology, missing of information and attempt to weaken the economy through social media. Considering this income tax department, police and CAs need to be alert to fight against these crimes, he added.

CA Pradip Maloo provided his guidance about Make in India and Startup during various sessions throughout the day. Rakshit Tandon informed about the cyber crime during

Rakshit Tandon informed about the cyber crime during last session. Ambar Kapoor and Kshitij Bafna presented their papers on information technology.

They were honoured by chief of west zone division CA Shruti Shah, president of student association Pradip Agrawal and member CA Vikrant Kulkarni.

More than one thousand students attended this two-day national conference. CA Satyaprakash Jaiswal, Nashik branch president Ravi Rathi, vice president Vikas Hase, secretary Milan Lunavat, treasurer Randhir Gujarathi, Khandelwal, Rekha Patwardhan and others were present on dais.

President of Nashik branch of student association Harshal Surana, Rajendra Shete and Rohan Andhale took sincere efforts for successful organisation of the conference.