Misappropriation of 14 tola gold Two cops absconding

Nashik: A case has been registered against two police personnel of cyber crime branch as well four other suspects for misappropriation of 14 tola gold. These two police personnel are absconding.

The names of police personnel are Pradip Sunil Thakre (residing near Mauli Lawns, DGP Nagar, Nashik) and Sagar Pradip Nikumbh (Snehbandhan Park, police commissionerate, whereas names of other suspects are Saifuddin alias Raju Nazrul Islam (resident of Wadalagaon), Hasan Nawaz Chikenwala alias Sorel Johar Shaikh, Shivdas Satpute (resident of Cidco) and Ashish Nikumbh (resident of Ganeshwadi, Panchavati).

Barring police personnel, other four accused were arrested by police. The court remanded them to police custody till Thursday (Dec. 8).

Gold artisan from Sangamner Mohammad Riazoddin Mohammad Nuruddin Din (34, Naikwada Pura) filed a complaint in Panchavati police station.

As per complaint Riazoddin brought a person from New Nashik to purchase 21 tola gold on Thursday afternoon. He purchased the gold and left the place by stating to give money later, but he had not returned.

Riazoddin called the mediator then and informed him about this. Thereafter suspects met Riazoddin and returned 6.5 tola gold, out of 21 tola gold and stated that remaining 14 tola gold was duplicate. They misappropriated the gold by issuing threat to file a case against him for possessing the duplicate gold.