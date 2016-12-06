Zero balance bank account facility for Mathadi workers: Dabhade

Nashik Road : As it is objective of the government to make all transactions cashless, some banks are offering to open zero balance accounts with an aim that Mathadi workers should open their and their family members’ bank accounts.

All Mathadi workers should take benefit of this scheme, urged deputy labour commissioner Gulabrao Dabhade.

He was speaking during convention of Mathadi workers which was organised at railway freight depot.

Joint deputy labour commissioner Kishore Dahiphalkar, labour welfare officer Rajendra Chavan, Mathadi board inspector Uttam Kardak, UCO bank branch manager S L Verma, officer Kamini Gangurde, carting agent Gullusheth Anand, Shivnarayan Somani, worker leader Rambaba Pathare, Nitin Chandramore, Raju Mokal and Anil Ahire were present.

Dabhade further stated that cash payment was given to the Mathadi workers earlier. As it is now being given through banks, their money is being saved and it is proving useful for their families. Workers should take insurance cover for them and their families to get protection, he added.

Labour welfare officer Rajendra Chavan said that Mathadi workers got inspiration to save their money as their salaries are being paid through banks. Conduct housing scheme for them.

Impose ban on goods transport by road, demanded worker leader Rambaba Pathare. Bharat Nikam gave the introductory lecture and compered the programme. Deepak Wagh, Subhash Ahire, Prabhakar Rokade and others organised this convention.