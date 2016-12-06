Need to hike development fund: MP Godse

Eklahre: The development that happens at village level is development of people in real sense. If government hikes local development fund of people’s representatives, average persons will get its benefit, stated MP Hemant Godse during

MP Godse, MLA Yogesh Gholap, deputy Shiv Sena district chief Jagannath Aagle, taluka chief Prakash Mhaske and Panchayat Samiti chairperson Anil Dhikale performed bhoompoojan and inaugurated various development works in Madsangvi, Eklahre, Kotamgaon, Samangaon, Hinganvedhe, Mohagaon and Babhaleshwar villages.

MLA Gholap informed, “Impetus has been given to development in every village in Deolali constituency. MP Godse and I in coordination with each other are using funds of crores of rupees for development of the people in this constituency.

The fund which will be required for construction of road at Mohagaon and Babhaleshwar to Palse Phata stretch will be made available through central and state government, MLA Gholap informed further.

Sarpanch Shankar Dhanvate, Arjun Aher, Keshav Porje, Sanjay Tungar, Ajinkya Godse, Subhash Dhikale and other Shiv Sena activists were also present.